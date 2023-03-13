Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Rain and snow this morning then remaining overcast for the afternoon. High 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.