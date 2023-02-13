Commit to saving successfully during America Saves Week! This year’s theme is “A Financially Confident You.” You can increase your financial confidence by building healthy saving habits and taking advantage of resources available to support your financial stability.
America Saves Week, which runs from Feb. 27 through March 3, is a great opportunity to learn about good financial habits and assess your own saving status. It’s also a perfect time to create a plan, start saving, and begin your journey toward financial stability.
Planning and saving are key to a successful retirement. The earlier you start saving for retirement, the better off you will be in the future. People who have a plan are twice as likely to save effectively. We encourage you to pledge to save for America Saves Week at americasavesweek.org. Visit ssa.gov/retirement for useful information to help you plan for your retirement.
It’s never too early in your career to begin saving.
Our website, ssa.gov/people/earlycareer, has resources that can help young workers secure their today and tomorrow.
Share our infographic, “Anytime is the Right Time to Save for Your Future,” which provides helpful information about saving at ssa.gov/benefits/assets/materials/retirement/EN-05-10549.pdf.
The sooner you start saving, the more your money can grow. Please share this information with someone you love.