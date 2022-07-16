Shiloh

By Phyllis Reynolds Naylor

Joseph Jones

Wurtland Middle School

8th grade

Teacher: Mrs. Brumfield

This fiction book is about a boy named Marty Preston and a dog he

names Shiloh. One evening Marty is playing along a creek when he

spots a beagle. The beagle stops when Marty stops and follows when

Marty walks. He hopes that the dog will leave him alone, but the dog

keeps following. Then, he gets an idea and whistles.

The dog bolts toward Marty and licks him all over the face. Marty

decides to go home and the dog follows. Then, Marty named the dog

Shiloh. When he gets home, he tells his parents at the dinner table about

his experience with the dog. His dad recommends taking the dog to Judd

Travers because he had beagles as hunting dogs. The problem was Judd

Travers was a bad person who abuses dogs and drinks too much. Will

Marty be able to save Shiloh? You’ll have to read the book to find out.

I would recommend this book to Middle-schoolers. High-schoolers

who would probably enjoy it more because of the maturity of the

characters. Elementary kids probably wouldn’t enjoy this. I really

enjoyed this book because I can relate to what Marty has experienced

because I also have a dog.

