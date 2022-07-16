Shiloh
By Phyllis Reynolds Naylor
Joseph Jones
8th grade
This fiction book is about a boy named Marty Preston and a dog he
names Shiloh. One evening Marty is playing along a creek when he
spots a beagle. The beagle stops when Marty stops and follows when
Marty walks. He hopes that the dog will leave him alone, but the dog
keeps following. Then, he gets an idea and whistles.
The dog bolts toward Marty and licks him all over the face. Marty
decides to go home and the dog follows. Then, Marty named the dog
Shiloh. When he gets home, he tells his parents at the dinner table about
his experience with the dog. His dad recommends taking the dog to Judd
Travers because he had beagles as hunting dogs. The problem was Judd
Travers was a bad person who abuses dogs and drinks too much. Will
Marty be able to save Shiloh? You’ll have to read the book to find out.
I would recommend this book to Middle-schoolers. High-schoolers
who would probably enjoy it more because of the maturity of the
characters. Elementary kids probably wouldn’t enjoy this. I really
enjoyed this book because I can relate to what Marty has experienced
because I also have a dog.