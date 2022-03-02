Noah Thompson’s music career took three steps forward Sunday when he earned the approval of all the judges on his “American Idol” audition.
Thompson, 19, of Louisa, was the first contestant up on Sunday’s show. He explained his buddy, Arthur Johnson, with whom he works construction, signed him up for a virtual audition.
“He’s not born to be working with us doing drywall,” Johnson said to the judges via an online meeting. “He’s gifted.”
Thompson sang “Giving You Up” by Kameron Marlowe on Sunday’s show and judges were impressed with his rich, authentic sound.
Luke Bryan asked him to sing the chorus again but being more deliberate; he pronounced the redo “perfect.”
Lionel Ritchie said he had a “real-life, story-telling, bad*** voice.”
Katy Perry was so impressed with Thompson’s back story, she invited Johnson to join Thompson in the audition room to hear the results of the voting.
She asked Johnson why he signed up his friend to audition and he replied, “Because he wouldn’t sign hisself up.”
Perry said to Thompson, “He saw you. You are the American dream.”
The judges shrieked with laughter when Thompson said, “Other contestants, they’ve had vocal training and they do these crazy warmups. This is just straight, no training, we don’t warm up.”
Johnson even chose Thompson’s golden ticket, which Bryan said continues to demonstrate Johnson’s tendency toward a managerial role in Thompson’s career.
Ritchie said he sees Johnson in a slightly different light.
“Angels come in very strange packages,” he said. “This man’s angel showed up in a red plaid shirt.”
The next episode of “American Idol” will be at 8 p.m. March 6 on ABC.
