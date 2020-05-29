ASHLAND The Ashland Area YMCA has announced its reopening plans.
The Y will open on Monday, operating under state and local health guidelines.
Health screenings will be performed on all staff members before the beginning of their shifts.
Sneeze guards have been installed at the reception areas and the Y has increased its level of disinfecting, with cleaning conducted hourly.
Temporary hours will be: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. No guests will be permitted, but nationwide guest privileges will be observed. Only adult members, those 18 and older, will be admitted.
Locks, towels, water and other equipment will not be distributed, as the Y Mart will be closed; members must bring their own. Members will be required to wash their hands properly and wear a mask unless they are actively working out. They also will be asked to clean the equipment after use.
Coffee pots and all common area furniture have been removed.
Cardio equipment has been spaced for social distancing.
Only touchless water fountains in the lobby and second floor will remain open.
Showers and sinks are spaced for social distancing.
Sauna, steam rooms and whirlpool are closed.
Lockers will be spaced for social distancing.
All group fitness classes, including aquatics, are limited to 10 per class.
Classes must be reserved one week in advance to reserve space, with a maximum of three classes per week. Classes will begin June 8.
Lap lanes will be limited to three; 45-minute time slots allow social distancing). Showers are required. Lap lanes must be scheduled one week in advance (maximum three time slots per week).
Personal training limited to one client per trainer.
Pickleball will be limited to two courts with 10 players per court.
Racquetball will be limited to one person per court.
Adult track will be limited to 10 at a time.
Basketball courts will remain closed.
Nursery, fun factory, birthday parties, youth gym and youth track will be closed until further notice.