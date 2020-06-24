ASHLAND Operations at the Ashland Area YMCA will expand on Monday.
Temporary hours will remain the same: Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Hours on July 4 will be 6 a.m. to noon.
Patrons are asked to continue providing their own locks, towels, water/water bottles and equipment and to follow all previous safety protocols, according to a press release from Director Scott Campbell.
In addition:
• Members are required to wear a mask unless they are actively working out and to wash hands thoroughly. Members also are required to clean equipment after use.
• No guests and no nationwide guest privileges.
• All common area furniture has been removed and The Y Mart is closed.
• Cardio equipment is spaced for social distancing, as are showers, sinks and lockers.
• Only touchless water fountains (lobby and second floor) will be available.
• Saunas, steam rooms and whirlpools will reopen Monday. A maximum of two will be allowed in each area and 10-time slots must be scheduled. Signup sheets will be in the Men’s Health Center and Women’s Health Center.
• All group fitness classes, including aquatic, will be limited to 50 participants.
• Open swim will return on Monday; a pool schedule will be available later in the week. Lap lanes will remain scheduled for 45-minute time slots. Showers are required.
• Pickleball courts will reopen with a maximum of 50 to allow for social distancing.
• Basketball courts will reopen for shooting only; participants must bring their own basketballs. Courts will be limited to 25 at a time; no pickup games allowed.
• Racquetball will be open with two per court.
• Youth will be allowed to return on July 1, with limited hours: Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m. Youth gym and open swim are the only areas open to youth.
• Fun Factory and nursery will reopen July 1 with normal operating hours.
• No birthday parties.