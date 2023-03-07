ASHLAND Eight teams and thousands of spectators descended on Ashland for the Kentucky YMCA Central Swim League Championship this weekend.
Starting on Friday, the event brought in other YMCA league swim teams to vie for a position in an upcoming championship meet to then qualify for national competition.
The Ashland Area YMCA River Monsters finished in fifth place with five swimmers earning high-point recognition: Brynlee Trippett, Gavin Simpson, Kendall Simpson, Reece Pennington and Ian Sarver.
Trippett, both Simpsons and Pennington qualified for the next step toward a national spot.
"It was the best turnout we've had in a number of years," Hollie Hall, the Y's Aquatic Director said, estimating between 1,200 to 1,500 people who attended the meet with approximately 400 kids competing.
"It's an extremely positive thing for our community to bring more interest to the sport of swimming," Hall added.
Over the past 20-30 years, swimming's popularity has seen a decrease, but it's making a comeback with 43 swimmers on Ashland's team this year, according to Hall.
With community members most likely noticing the influx of people over the weekend, Hall said that's the attention the YMCA needs.
"We're always excited to host the state swim meet," said YMCA Director Scott Campbell.
"It's such a great event. ... It brings a lot of outsiders to the area and the city benefits," Campbell said, adding that outside YMCA families coming to town benefits local restaurants, hotels and small businesses.
But ultimately, it's for the kids, Campbell said.
"Anything we can do for community to bring people together and do something for the kids to allow them to have a chance to compete at a high level is remarkable," he added.
Campbell thanked Hall, coach Kenzie Pennington, other coaches who worked to prepare the teams and parent volunteers for their work in the event. "I can't say enough about those guys."
Like Hall, Campbell also anticipates growth in the YMCA swim program, and a state competition in Ashland is a large contributing factor.
Hall said interested swimmers ages 5-18 are welcome to sign up Sept. 1, when a swim assessment is completed by one of three coaches who then place swimmers on teams based on ability.
Coach Kenzie Pennington said swimmers practiced six days a week to prepare for competitions and invited community youth to join swim camp next month.
