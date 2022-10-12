Ashland Area YMCA’s Building a Stronger Foundation in Education and Broadway Books have partnered with a goal of enhancing a lifelong love of reading for area children and to provide a dose of character education in the mix.
The first event will be a “Howling Halloween” at the bookstore on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 6-7 p.m. for preschool ages (3 through 5). Ages 6 through 9 will be from 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Students are asked to wear their pajamas and bring a pillow, blanket and favorite toy if they wish. They are also asked to bring a standard handheld flashlight for an evening of fun and stories and trick or treat bags. Parents of preschool children are encouraged to stay for the festivities. There will be no charge for these events on the 26th.
Broadway Books is owned by Nancy Miller and Jill Donta. Donta was a former preschool teacher and education specialist in Boyd County until her retirement. Miller has a degree in business management and has always been an avid reader. They started the journey of opening a bookstore, which they were able to do on Aug. 5 in downtown Ashland.
“We are excited to be working with the YMCA on this project,” Miller said. “Community outreach as been a goal of ours and if we can couple that with encouraging the love of reading in children, it’s a win-win.”
Call the Y (606-324-6197) to save your child a spot for “Howling Halloween” at Broadway Books at 1537 Winchester Avenue.
The Ashland Area YMCA began “Building a Stronger Foundation in Education” for Tri-State students — preschool through high school. It was the brainchild of Norma Meek, a longtime educator in the area, who is chair of a 25-member task force that consists of college, school, business and city/civic leaders as well as students in thecommunity. Three major partners with the Y are Ashland Community and Technical College, Ashland School Board and Boyd County Schools. It is the goal of everyone in the community to support the children.
“COVID has certainly been hard for everyone but especially the children,” said Meek, who has formed partnerships with the Boyd County Library, Broadway Books, First Friday with the Young Entrepreneurs and their now famous lemonade stand. Several other partnerships are in negotiations. The program also offers ACT training, tutoring — both group and individual — preschool, and a new “Educise” program combining education skills with exercise for young children.
For additional information on programs, call Meek at (606) 831-5707.