ASHLAND COVID-19’s toll on area students has inspired a community activist and a long-serving establishment to team up to provide another way to mold young minds.
Norma Meek has assembled a 25-member task force with a purpose of “building a stronger foundation in education” through a new program at the Ashland Area YMCA. Ashland Community and Technical College and Ashland Independent Schools are among the prominent partners. She hopes the program will launch in September.
Meek, who has an extensive background in education and has served on numerous area boards and fulfilled countless roles in community organizations, has a three-tiered vision: Preschool play groups, elementary tutoring and middle/high school “social student lounges.”
“I want the YMCA to become the Mecca tutoring center in this area, both individually and in groups,” Meek said.
Brigitte Blom Ramsey, President and CEO of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence said, “Ensuring our young people are prepared for the future of work and that we don’t have a lost generation to COVID requires all of us working much more closely together to achieve full recovery.”
The YMCA has already established successful preschool, after-school and summer programs. This next step will expand the footprint outside of the Y and into the community, Meek said.
The “social student lounges” will be available three nights a week from 6-8:30 p.m. and will be guided by student leaders at various sites in the Ashland area, including bank board rooms, the Highlands Museum, the Paramount and City Hall.
“I want these kids all over town studying in the evening,” Meek said.
A side benefit of these groups, Meek envisions, is the camaraderie it will instill.
“Like if I’m a child and don’t have many friends, but my student leader is real popular, and she says to me, what’s your name? What grade are you in? Let’s look three months down the road, and somebody’s giving me a hard time,” Meek said. “And now that leader is saying, hey, get off that kid, I know her, she’s OK, she comes to my study group.
“I see this as a way to bring peace and maybe some anti-bullying,” she added.
The elementary tutoring sessions will be designed to assist students with specific needs.
Meek said the goal is in no way to take away from schools and their programs. It’s a supplemental endeavor.
Meek is leaning on the expertise of Shannon Hankins, of ACTC, for the preschool portion. The mission is to help prepare children for kindergarten. Focuses will include character education, manners, health/physical well-being, general knowledge, learning approaches, social and emotional development and language/communication development.
“I think the sky’s the limit in terms of what we can do,” Meek said. “It’s just finding manpower and energy.”
Meek acknowledged the challenge of finding volunteers. However, she hand-selected the task force, which features a handful of retired teachers and some current students. She and YMCA Executive Director Scott Campbell have been mulling over some incentive options for both students and teachers.
“For teachers who come on board, we can get their pictures up in the Y as ‘Champions of the Y,’” said Meek, adding the possibility of gift certificates to local businesses.
Students may have a chance at a free or discounted membership. All of those details are still in the works.
Todd Brand, ACTC’s dean of academic affairs, said some of the college’s content experts “may be able to lend some time to this as well.” Brand viewed it was a great recruiting opportunity as well.
ACTC has $7,000 invested into this at this juncture. Ashland Schools Superintendent Sean Howard presented Meek and Campbell $10,000 at the first task force meeting. Boyd County and Russell schools were slated to get “skin in the game,” so to speak, too.
Transportation could be another hurdle. However, Mayor Matt Perkins suggested the city may be capable of helping.
Meek and Campbell are thrilled to get the ball rolling. They see enormous potential.
“I think we can win national awards for this in a couple years,” Meek said.
“From the time I got to the Y, this has been a dream,” Campbell said. “The Y has many community partners. I want us to be the center of the community.”
Contact Campbell at scampbell@ashlandareaymca.org or Meek at norma.meek@muttigrees.org if interested in more information or becoming involved.
