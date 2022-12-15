ASHLAND Norma Meek is the recipient of the first Ashland Area YMCA Community Service Award. It was announced on Thursday afternoon at the Y.
Executive Director Scott Campbell created the award, which will be handed out twice a year, and Meek was the first person who came to mind as the fitting honoree, he said.
The award was developed to recognize those who make significant contributions to the community through time, actions, talents and dedication, Campbell said. The award is an opportunity to highlight an individual’s specific accomplishments and contributions to the Ashland Area YMCA and local community.
With a passion in education, Meek’s list of accomplishments is rather lengthy. The 1964 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University became a second-grade teacher in the Boyd County School District that same year. She was named the first family resource center coordinator in Boyd County in 1991.
Meek’s education career spanned 49 years, 10 of which were in FRYSC (Family Resource Youth Services Coalition).
Meek is still quite active in the education world. She serves on The Pritchard Committee for Academic Excellence and she founded the Ashland Area YMCA Building a Stronger Foundation in Education.
She has been more than simply a member on several notable boards. She has served as President of the Pathways board and of the CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) board. She’s been Vice President of the YMCA board and once served as the YMCA’s interim director. She also chaired the United Way Campaign.
Meek continues to serve on a number of boards that make up the backbone of community-centered efforts.
Meek is also a weekly columnist for The Daily Independent and has helped the newspaper in community projects.
Nominees for the Ashland Area YMCA Community Service Award should be perceived by the public as leaders. According to Campbell, they shall be outstanding individuals who have been involved in a community service such as board, commissions or community groups and shall have demonstrated a sustained commitment to their communities.
Campbell said another winner will be announced in June 2023.