ASHLAND For the third year in a row, the Ashland YMCA hosted a block party Saturday, bringing a great deal of fun for all ages.
Just like the Village People promise, there were many ways to have a good time at the YMCA with food vendors, small business tents, face-painting, inflatables and community agencies crowding the lot.
Musical guests Holly Forbes, Alison Webb and Jeff Woods covered various genres from Forbes’s version of “Rocket Man” to a flare of hip hop from Webb and contemporary gospel from Woods.
Forbes, who finished in the top 10 on “The Voice” in 2021, served as the special guest.
As the music lofted, children’s laughter intermingled as they bounced about inflatables next to the entertainer’s spot.
One 8-year-old decided against the inflatables and instead posted up behind her very own produce stand.
Rylee Martin sat shielded beneath a pop-up tent in front of an impressive spread of homegrown veggies, including spaghetti squash, peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes.
Inheriting her green thumb from her father’s side of the family, Martin said her grandparents grow berries the size of your palm.
With her basket of cucumbers dwindling away, Martin beamed with pride.
Next door, Jeremy Hensley with Happy Guys Italian Ice served up the sweet treat ranging in a variety of fun, fruity flavors as other customers opted for M&J’s Rolling Cafe or beat the heat with a trip to Luca’s Lemonade.
As the COVID lockdowns began to lift a couple years ago, Kevin Busick, the Y’s athletic director, said the team put their heads together to get the community back together.
Back in the days when it wasn’t the best idea to compile multiple people in an inclosed space, the area YMCA elected to move the fun outside and concocted the idea of a block party outside on the parking lot.
That way, Busick said, families could have fun again but also attain information about what the YMCA — and other area agencies, have to offer.
The presence of NECCO, Ramey-Estep, Kona Ice, Humana and Express Care provided opportunity for visitors of the block party to interact with regional names to find out what they’re all about.
Missy Griffith, the Y’s marketing and membership director, said the day was all about giving a chance for locals to have some free and fun entertainment.
“It’s calm, relaxed and come as you go,” Griffith said.
The YMCA also offered free giveaways including a free one-year membership pass.