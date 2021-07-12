ASHLAND The inaugural YMCA Block Party drew area residents to Boyd County early Saturday afternoon for a day of fun.
Food trucks, vendors and community partners filled the area of Ashland’s YMCA parking lot where at least 100 people gathered to play games, dance, listen to music, jump on inflatables and have a good time. The Ashland Family YMCA hosted the event.
Among the many vendors set up on the parking lot stood Brooke Rinaldi, a small business owner from South Point, Ohio. Rinaldi, 26, said she made an appearance at the block party to support the community and show off her creativity.
“The community is the basis of a good community,” she said. “Trying to keep your business local is very important. Now is the time more than ever to support small businesses.”
Rinaldi said her business, Woven By Grace, was jump-started by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m thankful that my business took off during the pandemic,” she said. It all began in 2017 making headbands, when she had her first daughter, and since then “things really took off during COVID.”
Free health screenings were administered by King’s Daughters Medical Center inside of the Ashland Area YMCA.
Around noon, Antoine Cabarrus, a Christian Rapper known as AC, took the microphone and began to perform for the crowd. People were seen eating snow cones and food as they watched.
Among the crowd sat Alan Osuch, who he said he was hoping for a continuation of the block party for years to come. “The turnout of vendors, partners and the public is strong,” he said. “Any kind of community gathering is good when all work together with the same goals.”
Director of Cultural Diversity at ACTC and President of The Boyd-Greenup NAACP Al Baker sat under a tent along with Craig Pleasant, Veterans Services Coordinator from ACTC.
“This is a great time, we wanted to show our support to the community,” Baker said. “We really wanted to come out, meet and greet people.”