Jerry Yates feels comfortable in his new position on the Grayson city council.
It’s an environment in which he has grown accustomed as an active and regular attendee at the meetings.
“It’s so important for people to be involved,” Yates said. “Knowledge is power. My goal all this time was to try and be more involved. It was something I always wanted to be. Another goal is to see more people get involved. … I think it’s an important thing for more people be engaged and know what is going on.”
Yates, a 1992 East Carter graduate, grew up in Carter County and has been a Grayson resident for 20 years. A member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America since he was a teenager, he started as a carpenter apprentice in Lexington in 1995. In 2006, he became a business agent for the council, the local 1650, and was eventually assigned back home three years ago as a senior business representative.
A couple of weeks ago, he learned that the council was accepting resumes for a position on the council after Duane Suttles stepped down to take a position with the city. Yates felt like filling the vacancy was another chance to serve.
“I see it as an opportunity to serve the community,” Yates said. “For many years working in Lexington, I drove back and forth every day. I still lived here. While I was down there, I didn’t get the chance to attend meetings locally and be more involved. When I was reassigned, I could be more involved in the city council and the county fiscal court meetings.”
Yates was sworn in last week. Grayson mayor George Steele said the council received applications from three fine candidates. After some deliberations, the council selected Yates.
“It’s all in the hands of the council,” Steele said of the process. “They can advertise the position and everybody that applies for it, they review their application. They usually interview the candidate. If they don’t, they can review the resume and make their choice. … We had three really good applicants and there was no way that the council would miss on any one of them.”
Steele had glowing remarks about the new member of the council. He called Yates “a fine young man and will be an asset to the community.”
“He has lived here all his life,” Steele added. “He is a bright young man and brings good ideas to the table. I think one to the big things about him was he showed a lot of interest in the council the last year or so where he had been attending our meetings. He kept up on things going on in the city. He is going to be a big plus for the council. He is a good person.”
Yates also believes his attendance and participation could have played a key role in obtaining his new position. He is excited for the chance to keep making a difference in his hometown.
“I know if I was already on the city council and a position came up,” Yates said, “I would want someone who was attending the meetings and trying to be more involved in the local community. I know that I would look at it as this person would be a good fit on the council if they are already coming to the meetings.”
