WESTWOOD The Westwood Boys & Girls Club needs some TLC, and Sunny Side Outreach has put together an event to help with that.
A community yard sale, bake sale and food box giveaway will all take place at Westwood Boys & Girls Club Friday. The yard sale and bake sale will begin at 8 a.m. with no set conclusion time. All profits will go to the club.
Ashley Hogsten, of the non-profit Sunny Side Outreach, said there is much to be done in terms of renovation at the club. She said they recently got an estimate on the basketball court. For materials alone, it will cost $13,000.
“There are maintenance issues, things to get painted; we want to get everything back up and running,” she said.
Hogsten said the event will not only help financially, but should generate interest in the Westwood landmark.
The food boxes will contain milk and fresh produce. She said anyone can come through and get a box. Greenup County FFA also assisted with that after having put together thousands of meal packages earlier this week.