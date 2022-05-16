Ironton in Bloom has chosen the yard of Patsy Hacker, widow of Don Hacker, as Yard of the Month. The home, at 1115 North Fifth St., is now cared for by Mrs. Hacker's son, Joe, who has added many flowers to the yard. Mrs. Hacker, who recently turned 90, said in addition to flowers, she enjoys playing with her cats and watching the birds. Her husband’s favorite flower was roses, but her favorite is azaleas.
Since 2007, Ironton In Bloom Has been working to beautify Ironton and make Ironton a more beautiful and better place to live, work and play. The first summer of IIB’s efforts, members placed hanging flower baskets downtown.
To nominate a yard in Ironton for the honor, contact a member of IIB, or message on IIB Facebook page.