The yard of Dr. and Mrs. Jim and Amanda Meadows, at 2428 S. Fourth St.,was named Yard of the Month for October by Ironton in Bloom.
Mrs. Meadows said her grandmother, Mona Moore, got her interested in gardening.
Now, she and her husband work together to make their yard appealing. She said her favorite flowers are Texas Yellow Rose and petunia, but she loves them all. She suggested those getting started in gardening should try planing Bubble Gum Petunias first, they’re easy to grow.
Ironton In Bloom has worked for 15 years to choose beautiful yards that people have worked hard on to beautify the town.
During each summer, the group honors various yards with the honor; those who receive the honor also receive a yard sign designating the honor.