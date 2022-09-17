OLIVE HILL The Olive Hill Area Chamber of Commerce is welcoming folks to the sixth annual ‘It’s Fall Y’all’ event, which will feature games, food, various vendors and live music.
Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Conley said the event is free to the public and will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Historical Olive Hill Depot (140 Railroad Street).
The event started six years ago when locals complained that there wasn’t much happening in the autumn months.
Conley and the Chamber put their heads together to create the event with a former president, Curtis Owens, coining the name.
“It’s been a big hit and it keeps getting bigger and bigger every year,” Conley said.
The event doesn’t allow food trucks and by doing so allows local churches, sports teams and non-profits the opportunity to fundraise.
Conley said that Olive Hill Trail Town’s “All-Cast Iron Cooking” will be at the event to cook over an open fire, providing consumers with soup beans, cornbread and “some of the best cobbler you’ve ever eaten.”
The event will take place rain or shine and will showcase local youth talents, including Corey Hedge and Tyler Stinson.
Woodworkings, jewelry, clothing boutique items and customized merchandise will be sold allowing for the perfect opportunity to do some early Christmas shopping.
Visitors of the spectacle can expect to see games like bed races where contestants are encouraged to participate in costumes.
“We’re not doing anything for a profit. It’s for everyone to showcase their art and what they do,” Conley said.
If you’re interested in being involved as a vendor or game participant, Conley says you can contact her at (606) 315-5787.