ASHLAND Ashland Alliance announced the winners in various categories in the Winter Wonderland of Lights Christmas Parade from Tuesday evening’s event in a news release on Wednesday.
The band winners are as follows: Floyd Central High School marching band (first place) and Green High School marching band (second place).
Ashland Blazer High School’s marching band also participated. It was the lead band this year for winning the 2021 competition.
Three groups received honors for their floats.
The float with the “best theme” was House of Grace, which wished everyone a “Marvel”-ous Christmas and featured several Marvel superheroes.
“Best of Show” went to Gospel Light Baptist Church.
Ashland Youth Ballet’s float earned the group a runner-up finish.
Train rides and visits with Santa in Central Park are from today through Sunday (Nov. 25-27), Dec. 2-4, Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18, according to Ashland Alliance. Both activities are on the 22nd end of the park (across from King’s Daughters Medical Center’s main entrance).