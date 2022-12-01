ASHLAND A holiday family favorite has returned to Ashland.
The 34th annual Winter Wonderland of Lights Festival opened on Nov. 14 with displays throughout Central Park, making use of old and new fixtures, festival chairman Marion Russell said.
“We had a 12 Days of Christmas added this year, along Central Avenue above the tennis courts,” Russell said, adding a few displays needed some repairs.
“After five or six years out in the weather, a lot of them need repainting and repairs,” he said. “Squirrels eating through the wires is a problem. We’ve already had squirrels eat through some of the wires this year.”
Most activities surrounding the light display have returned after cutbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Missy McCalvin, administrative assistant for the Ashland Alliance and staff liaison for Winter Wonderland of Lights Festival.
“We are back in full swing,” McCalvin said. “The only thing we haven’t brought back is the beauty pageant. We used to do breakfast with Santa but haven’t brought it back. Plenty of other places do it and we’re doing Karaoke and Pizza with Santa.”
The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Ashland Transportation Center, 99 15th St.
Open to children kindergarten through sixth grade, a vehicle from the Ashland Bus System will transport participants from the park to the site.
One of the most popular activities is the Winter Wonderland Express train rides, available from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as Dec. 9 through 11 and Dec. 16 through 20. Participant board the train at Central Park and 22nd Street. Cost is $4 per person. Santa will be on board Dec. 19 and 20.
There are no exact figures for how many typically visit during the festival, but Russell said over the six weeks the lights are up, “multiple thousands” make a visit.
“In six weeks, we get more visitors than any other event,” he said. “Our events are spread out.”
Tim Gibbs, president of Ashland Alliance, said events are all for local children and their families.
“It really brings the community together and that’s a wonderful touch,” Gibbs said. “People come from neighboring states. ... I think this is Christmas Town, USA, and we’re proud to be a part of it.”
The display of lights will continue through Jan. 1.
Other events of the festival include:
• A home and business decorating contests. Application deadline is Dec. 9. Judging will be Dec. 12 through 21.
• Visits with Santa. Visitors may take pictures with Santa when he visits the Central Park Log House from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9 through 11; and Dec. 16 through 18.
Russell’s devotion to the event is evident and deeply rooted.
“Christmas is the most important day of the year,” he said. “That’s the ultimate of ultimate holidays. No other ones compare.”