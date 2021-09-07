ASHLAND A visit from the USS LST 325, which was scheduled for this week, has been canceled.
Two crew members have been diagnosed with COVID-19; two others are awaiting test results.
The LST 325 will return to its home port in Indiana, where crew members will receive medical treatment.
The tank landing ship was developed during World War II to support amphibious operations by carrying tanks, vehicles, cargo and landing troops directly onto shore with no docks or pier. More than 1,000 were built.
THe LST 325 is the only working LST in the country and contains all of the original equipment on board.
The visit might be rescheduled.