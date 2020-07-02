WURTLAND Wurtland Middle School is one of three schools in the state to receive at $100,000 Don’t Quit Fitness Center.
Patti Woods, a health and physical education teacher at the school, said she learned the school received the award, which she worked with speech pathologist Renee White to obtain, in May.
“I was so excited,” Woods said. “I never thought we had a chance.”
Don’t Quit! Fitness Center consists of 30 pieces of exercise equipment, including ellipticals, treadmills and pull-up bars, which will arrive at the school in August.
“Each child in a class will have something to work on and they’ll rotate,” Woods said. The equipment will be installed in what was her classroom because it is larger than most; she will move her classroom across the hall.
In September, teachers, staff and a few students will learn to clean and maintain the equipment. In October, a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned.
Decisions about which schools would receive fitness centers were based on an application. The competition was open to elementary and middle schools in Kentucky and was made possible through a partnership between the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, Gov. Andy Beshear and sponsors including The Coca-Cola Co., Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up, Nike and TuffStuff Fitness International, which provides the American-made fitness equipment.
Woods said she was told the school’s narrative “just touched their hearts.”
“We’re a rural community and the students don’t have sidewalks in our area to ride bikes on,” she said. “A lot of them live far away and don’t have access to fitness centers and don’t belong to fitness centers.”
She said the school’s commitment to fitness also worked in its favor.
“We have programs that show we’re committed to athletics. We have intramurals on Fridays and five or six different kinds of fitness groups,” she said. “We have health class and PE classes and some schools don’t even have PE teachers.”
The equipment will be used for students, but also by school staff members and community members, despite being responsible for maintenance and upkeep.
“It’s gonna be a big task, but it’s gonna be great,” Woods said.
