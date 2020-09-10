ASHLAND A Greenup County man at the center of a large meth seizure Aug. 24 has been indicted on a federal gun charge.
Joshua A. Gamble, 35, of Wurtland, was indicted on a sole count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, specifically a .357 caliber pistol. If convicted, Gamble could face up to 10 years in prison.
Gamble and 35-year-old Melissa York were arrested at a home on Chapman Road during a raid that turned up a half pound of methamphetamine, several ounces of weed, scale, several grand in cash and guns, according to police.
The raid was the result of a traffic stop by Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith on Ky. 503, police said. After gathering information from the stop, the sheriff’s office, the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force, Ashland SWAT, the Commonwealth's Attorney Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided the home, according to the sheriff.
