CATLETTSBURG Boyd County deputies had to use spike strips early Friday to stop a drunk Alabama man who was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of U.S. 23, according to court records.
The suspect nearly struck two deputies during the early morning incident, records show.
At 12:49 a.m. Friday, a Boyd County deputy saw the man driving his 2007 Honda Civic the wrong way on U.S. 23, an arrest citation states.
The deputy was nearly struck head-on when he hit his lights and tried to intercept the vehicle, according to the records.
The citation states the deputy turned around and followed for a few miles before getting into the proper lane to follow alongside the suspect. Deputies said the suspect looked over at the officer and kept going.
On they went for 10 miles — records show the suspect nearly struck another officer responding to the chase.
That’s when the initial responding deputy got ahead of the suspect and throw out the spike strips, bringing the chase to a halt, according to the records.
The suspect, 32-year-old John Anthony Bosarge Jr., of Semmes, was taken into custody. Deputies said he reeked of booze and admitted to getting liquored up before getting behind the wheel.
Bosarge was charged in Boyd County District Court with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-offense DUI and first-degree fleeing or evading police.
Bosarge was being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $2,500 bond, according to online jail records.
