FLATWOODS A Flatwoods man who wishes to remain anonymous proved two wrongs can make a right after he won $55,555 last week on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.
After making a wrong turn, he and his wife decided to stop at the Exxon Market Place in Louisa, where he wanted to buy two $5 scratch-off tickets. However, instead of giving him the tickets he wanted, the clerk accidentally gave him two of the Funky 5’s tickets, which were next to the ones he asked for.
The decision to keep the tickets paid off big. As he was scratching off one of the tickets, he revealed a 5X symbol, which indicates players win five times the prize shown.
“I kept scratching off more 5X symbols and figured they were going to be five dollars,” he said. “Then I scratched off the first prize and it was for $1,000. I said to my wife, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’” By the time he was finished playing the ticket, his winnings totaled the game’s top prize of $55,555.
“Thanks goodness that clerk accidentally picked those tickets. Everything just fell into place that day,” his wife said.
The Greenup County man and his wife made the drive to lottery headquarters on Monday, where he received a check for $39,444.05 after taxes.
The first thing he told lottery officials he plans to buy with his winnings is new golf cart.
Exxon Market Place will receive a $555.55 bonus for selling the winning ticket.