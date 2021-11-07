ASHLAND Time Warp brought wrestling back to the Tri-State with the first annual Bluegrass Wrestling Convention on Saturday at the Highlands Museum.
The convention featured local stars like Bobby Blaze and wrestlers from larger promotions like Malakai Black, Billy Gunn and Lex Luger. Blaze said Time Warp has brought them back to a city that hasn’t seen professional wrestling in many years.
“I think it’s great for the city of Ashland. I’m a resident of Ashland, and I hope this is a first of many we get to do for these wrestling conventions. I was a professional wrestler for years, made a living at it, and any time I get to see some of my fellow competitors or wrestlers come to town and all the fans get to see these wrestlers I think it’s great,” said Blaze.
Time Warp owner Earl Mollette said after Blaze’s retirement, people stopped putting on shows around Ashland until new promotions started to open like FTC in Ironton, which Mollette sponsors.
“Ashland, we don’t have a lot going on for the kids and the fans of wrestling for the last four or five years. We’ve had a lot of wrestling promotions start locally in that time and it has grown rapidly. Ashland used to be really heavy with wrestling,” said Mollette.
The next Bluegrass Wrestling Convention is already in the works for 2022 following this year’s success, as well as meet-and-greets at the Time Warp stores. Tommy “Wildfire” Rich is set to appear Nov. 13, followed by QT Marshall and Tatanka on Nov. 20.
“We just want people to have a good time. We want to bring things to the area that people want, and I think it was pretty clear from the numbers that we had that people want wrestling in this town. We’re going to continue to do so,” said Mollette.