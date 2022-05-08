ASHLAND Collectibles, cards, wrestling figures, photos and iconic wrestlers filled the tables where fans lined eagerly waiting to get autographs and pictures taken with the wrestling legends. Time Warp hosted Bluegrass Wrestling Con 2 in Ashland on Saturday at Highlands Museum.
Joe Pace, of Ironton, was co-organizer of the convention. He said a driving force in putting the event together was from the thoughts that swirled in his head over how seldom wrestling events occur in the tri-state area.
“This is a pretty big day, me along with the partnership of Earl Mollette, owner of Time Warp, came up with the idea of the Bluegrass Con,” Pace said. “We reached out to talent, and vendors and found this location and everything just came together.”
The event drew about 150 people within the first hour.
Spencer Nicholas, a self-described “big wrestling fan” was standing in line with his girlfriend, Tyranda Scragg, both from West Virginia, to meet and speak with wrestlers they have “seen on TV for many years.”
“Kinda nervous when you are waiting in line to meet them, but when you get up there you realize they are just normal people like you,” he said, “You might pick up a conversation with them about really anything, 100%,” he said. “Events like this bring interest into the community”.
Caleb Faulkner, of Ironton, attended the last convention in 2021 returned to this year's wrestling convention with his mother.
“It’s a lot of fun to meet wrestlers like Diamond Dallas Page and Arn Anderson, I’ve been a fan of wrestling for 15 years,” Faulkner said.
Ronald Simmons, a retired American professional wrestler and football player, was among the 20 wrestling legends at the convention.
“This is a fanfest for professional wrestling, but for me, it's a way of me giving back to fans for the past 30-plus years that I didn't have the opportunity to say hello or answer questions,” he said. “This is a great time for me to give back.”
Simmons, who is in several Halls of Fame, said he's thankful for the fans that brought him to the point of where he is now.
Troy Martin, better known for his ring name Shane Douglas, another American professional wrestler, was humbled and eager to meet with fans.
“We can see their faces light up,” Douglas said. “The fans know our history better than we know them, it's humbling,” he said. “Ron Simmons and I were talking on our way in the car how incredible it is that people want to come get a picture with us.
“In one word — perseverance, this is not an easy industry,” Douglas said in a message to young wrestlers looking up to him, be prepared to be told no. It will happen, but keep pursuing your dream and you will get there.
“Go for it, kids, reach for it, it might not come today or tomorrow but if you work for it, you will get it,” he said.
A wrestling show followed on Saturday night. The next convention is planned for Oct. 1 at Highlands.