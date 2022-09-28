ASHLAND The Bluegrass Wrestle Con III will hit the Highland Museum on Saturday. The one-day event is sponsored by Time Warp of Ashland, and will be from 12 to 4 p.m.
Time Warp owner Earl Mollette said there is a huge fanbase for wrestling in the Ashland area, and said that he enjoys helping people meet and greet wrestling legends old and new.
Patrons of the event can expect to see Ted DiBiase, IRS, Jerry the King Lawler, Stan Hanson, Barry Horowitz, Fasad, and local legend Bobby Blaze, to mention a few. Mollette said the lineup could change as more wrestlers become available, and tickets for the event are available on Eventbrite, or in Time Warp’s two Ashland locations.
Mollette said every wrestler has a story, and they are always glad to share them with their fans.
“Wrestlers really connect with their fans,” he said. “And they enjoy the interaction when fans tell them they saw them in a particular match.”
Mollette said Blaze was one of the wrestlers who really enjoyed spending time with his fans. Blaze will be doing a podcast during the event. Recently, Blaze shared some of his memories of his career, and said that he enjoys helping young wrestlers get started in the business.
“I had my first match Sept. 11, 1988,” Blaze said, remembering his career.
“I really think it’s a ‘controlled anger’ situation,” he said of wrestling.
The energy and the athleticism involved to compete without someone actually getting hurt is pretty intense, he said, and you train hard and respect your opponents.
People buy their tickets, he said, and they deserve for you to give them everything you’ve got because once they enter the arena they are there for the best show you can give them.
Blaze said people have argued for years whether or not wrestling is “fake,” and people will believe what they want. But he compares it to other forms of entertainment (though he dislikes the term “sports entertainment”) in the fact that it gives you joy and enriches your life in some way.
“I always thought if I could make people go home happy, then I had done my job,” Blaze said. Currently Blaze is also teaching wrestling at FTC Art of Grappling professional wrestling in Ironton, owned by local businessman Joe Pace.
Blaze said he really enjoys sharing his experience with people new to wrestling and said that there are a lot of people interested in either wrestling as a potential career or as another form of exercise.
Blaze has a wealth of technique to share will potential wrestlers, and a wealth of stories to share with wrestling fans. That, he said, was one of many benefits of conventions such as Wrestle Con III because fans can ask what it was like behind the scenes, what advice they received when they were struggling to make a start, and what the wrestlers themselves thought were the highlights of their careers.
For more information about Wrestle Con III, including guests and tickets bundles, visit Time Warp on Facebook.