ASHLAND Ashland Police, Ashland Fire and Boyd County EMS responded to a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on River Hill Drive in Ashland on Saturday around 6:45 p.m.
Isaiah Moore, 30, of Greenup, was driving a silver Nissan Titan that struck a Buick Encore, driven by 37-year-old Jennifer Zahner, of Louisa, according to Ashland Police.
Police Chief Todd Kelley said three patients — all passengers in the Encore, which contained six people — were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Kelley said the crash is still under investigation.