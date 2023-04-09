ASHLAND Wound Care Specialist Sonja Lichtenstein, M.D., is joining the medical staff, practicing in the Wound Center. She comes to King’s Daughters from South Carolina, where she practiced with Vohra Wound Care providing care at skilled nursing facilities and via telehealth. She also practiced general surgery and wound care in Portsmouth from 2002 to 2016.
Dr. Lichtenstein earned her medical degree from State University of New York at Syracuse College of Medicine in 1996. She completed a residency in general surgery at Our Lady of Mercy Medical Center, Bronx, New York (1998) and Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa, in 2002.
Dr. Lichtenstein is board certified by the American Board of Surgery, as well as in Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine by the American Board of Preventive Medicine. She also is certified in Wound Care by the The American Professional Wound Care Association.
Her office is on the Ashland campus of King’s Daughters Medical Center. The address is 617 23rd St., and the telephone number is (606) 408-1260.