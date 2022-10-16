SOUTH SHORE The Fall Revival at King's Addition Baptist Church was earlier this month, and a very special guest made it all the way from the Longhorn State to preach nightly.
You could say this is a case of a student getting reunited with his teacher. Pastor
"Kelley Hinson told me I'd sure like to come up there to meet the people in person. I said why don't you come up and preach at our revival," KABC pastor Stephen McCool said. “He had been communicating by Facebook with our people."
Before long, the veteran pastor had his bags packed and left his home in Fort Worth, Texas, for the long trip to South Shore.
“It was wonderful, smooth as silk,” Hinson said, of his flight from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to John Glenn Columbus International Airport. He was met there by McCool and his wife, Nathalie McCool, a native of France that attended college in Canada, and is the author of two devotional books.
“We stopped down the road and had supper together,” said Hinson. Hinson said he preached Sunday night before the revival began.
“I've known him close to 20 years. We met at a Bible conference in Texarkana, Texas in the early 2000s," McCool said. "That was before I was pastoring anywhere. We just stayed in contact after that for a while. I thought, well, maybe I need to sit under him for some teaching.”
McCool said he moved his church membership to Fort Worth, and said he had a two-hour drive to get there.
“I've been friends with him (McCool) for a long time. He used to be a member of my church. He's a fine fellow,” Hinson said.
“My grandfather was (a preacher). I had a couple of uncles that preached,” Hinson said. He said he's been preaching about 50 years, and that he's always been in Texas.
“When the Lord saved me, I was in Houston, and then I moved to Pasadena (Texas), and the Lord showed me a church there. I stayed there from about '70 to '77,” Hinson said, “and came to Fort Worth, started a church up there.”
Of his age, the lifelong Texan said, “83, fixing to be 84 (in December).” Hinson shows no sign of slowing down. He is still the full-time pastor of Landmark Grace Sovereign Baptist Church in Fort Worth.
Meeting friends in person, that you've never met before isn't limited to South Shore.
“Several preachers that he's known from Facebook are going to be there, and he wants to go meet 'em. It's only about two and a half hours from here, and we're going to drive up there,” McCool said of a day trip Saturday to attend a conference in Mount Vernon, Ohio.
“It's a conference for anybody that would like to come. Mostly it's a Saturday morning get-together,” Hinson said, adding. “Maybe I'll get to meet a lot of folks up there that I've never seen before.”
Like Hinson, the McCools are also prolific Facebook users, and the jaunt to Mount Vernon will be a homecoming of sorts for them.
“We started chatting on Facebook. We finally met in person at a Bible Conference at Grace Baptist Church, in Mount Vernon, Ohio,” McCool said, of the origins of his marriage to Nathalie McCool.
“I've never been treated better in my life. The folks here are wonderful. They love the Lord. They love God's people. They remind me of my home,” Hinson said, of preaching at the Oct. 3-7 revival in South Shore.