ASHLAND A display of works by students of ACTC Art Professor Wendy Fosterwelsh will be at Broadway Bookstore from 5 to 7 p.m. April 21.
Works by 20 students in Drawing One, Drawing Two, Painting One and Art 100 will be shown.
Fosterwelsh said piece done by students in Drawing One will include self-portraits, studies of their hands, vanity drawings and surrealism. Drawing Two students have more freedom in choosing themes of their works, she said, and will include more personal topics.
In Painting One, students created a variety of pieces with a focus on color studies.
The projects were completed over a period of time, as opposed to works by Art 100 students, whose works will represent genres recently studied in class.
Fosterwelsh said art classes attract a wide variety of students.
“Students getting degrees take (Drawing One) like nursing majors,” she said. “In Drawing Two, community members trying to explore something they’re interested in after they retire, which is so fantastic. We have Holy Family students who are still in high school taking college classes.”
Fosterwelsh earned a bachelor of fine arts in painting and illustration from Savannah College of Art and Design; a master of fine arts in painting from Georgia Southern University; and a certification in arts education from Armstrong Atlantic State University. She also has a master’s degree in higher educational policy studies and evaluation from the University of Kentucky.
Broadway Books is at 1537A Winchester Ave.