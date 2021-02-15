State salt truck and plow crews in northeastern Kentucky are focused on clearing as many highways as possible before a second wave of freezing rain and snow hits the region later this afternoon. Travel could become difficult to impossible this evening.
As of 11:30 a.m. in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties, crews report high priority A routes such as I-64, AA Highway, Ky. 32, U.S. 23, and others are passable and clearing, but with scattered snow and slush. In some counties, crews are also working to clear priority B routes. Many back roads could still be snow covered.
Wintry precipitation has stopped across the region except for occasional flurries. Air and pavement temperatures average 22 to 28 degrees. Icy, slick road conditions are still likely. State highway crews will remain on 12-hour shifts today focused on removing as much snow, ice, and downed trees from roadways as possible before the next winter storm.
The National Weather Service expects that storm to bring freezing rain and snow to northeastern Kentucky beginning about 3 p.m. and into the evening rush hour. Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour through Tuesday – a rate at which roadways can be covered almost as quickly as they’re plowed. Ice accumulation is also expected.
Key issues that people should consider about highways and travel over the next 24 hours include:
• Snow will fall behind plows, covering roadways almost as quickly as it’s pushed off. Highways will not be clear until after the storm ends. Ice could cause more downed trees and delay road clearing work.
• The National Weather Service has warned that travel could become difficult if not impossible this evening through Tuesday.
• Motorists should limit travel if at all possible. Staying off roads not only increases your safety, but snow plows can work more efficiently with fewer cars on roads.
• Temperatures in the teens overnight will reduce the effectiveness of salt. Even treated roads could remain icy.
• During storms, plow crews focus first on high-priority roads such as interstates and critical roadways that connect to hospitals, etc., then heavily traveled state routes before turning to lower-volume routes. Snow priority route maps can be found online at SnowKY.ky.gov.
• For real-time traffic information or to view traffic cams, visit GoKY.ky.gov. Please do not call 911 or police for weather conditions.
During winter storm operations, Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 uses more than 75 snow plows and other equipment to keep 2,000 miles of northeast Kentucky state highways passable. Follow District 9 storm and traffic updates on Twitter and Facebook at twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9 or facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9.