ASHLAND Fitness centers in the region have reopened following coronavirus pandemic closures, following safety guidelines put forth by government agencies.
Brown Dog Yoga, which offers a variety of workouts from yoga to indoor cycling to barre fitness, has seen good crowds this week, owner Katrina Mailloux, said, but the studio with locations in Russell, Huntington and Barboursville, is limiting the number of people per class to follow social distancing guidelines.
She said quite a few new students have begun attending classes; the studio offers a two-week membership for $20 to first-timers.
But returning regulars have nothing to fear, Mailloux said.
“All of our instructors are trained to provide modifications,” she said. “We pride ourselves on being an all-level studio. … We love helping people in their fitness journey.”
She said in addition to limiting class size, the center has upgraded its cleaning schedule and spaces out class participants more than usual.
“We require hand-washing and a social contract to commit that they haven’t been sick and won’t come if they’re sick,” she said. “We’re going outside when possible for fresh air and sunshine.”
For more information, call the manager at (304) 208-5170.
CrossFit Countdown in Ashland also opened Monday. Owner Cassie Sasser said there was demand for its services, but the center limited its classes to 10 participants.
While participants aren’t required to wear masks, they are asked to enter through the garage door in an effort to reduce contact with others. Sasser also said extra cleaning is taking place.
“We’re staffing classes 10 minutes early so we can clean,” she said.
CrossFit Countdown offered online classes during the closure, so most have continued exercising during the pandemic shutdown.
“I think people feel pretty comfortable coming back,” she said. “I think they’ve kept up their fitness pretty well.” Those who haven’t been as diligent said they will turn it around quickly and find it’s refreshing to work out and helpful in moving on.
Sasser also noted she’s glad the place she and husband Gerald operate is open again.
“We’re just happy to have stuck around through all this and thankful to members who supported us during the shutdown,” she said.
