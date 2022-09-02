Even after planning and completing a list of projects long enough to fill the pages of a novel across the county and beyond, Greenup County Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter still remembers his very first project.
Carpenter said when he first took over his current position that he got together with Billy Ross from Boyd County and began planning the Greenup riverfront in Wurtland.
“We had Phil Biggs design the road for us,” Carpenter remembered. “At the time it was just a corn field, and it was nothing but mud. We had to put special material in it that Biggs designed and layer it. But it’s held up all this time.”
The staying power of the riverfront is no surprise because most of Carpenter’s projects have not only lasted to serve the county for years, but they continue to benefit the county and serve as building blocks for other projects. That first project also serves as a testament to the benefits of working together and sharing resources.
At the time, the county did not own the amount of equipment it does now, nor did it have the manpower.
“He (Ross) had a D8 Dozer, and I supplied the operator,” Carpenter said. “And that’s how we started that riverfront.” But together they completed the project that now boasts many businesses. That spirit of cooperation would mark Carpenter’s career throughout and will remain a large part of his legacy when he retires at the end of his current term.
Carpenter said another main concern when he first set his nameplate out on the judge-executive’s desk was the Industrial Parkway. In typical fashion Carpenter eventually made his concern a reality, and now the Industrial Parkway is home to businesses such as AT&T and Cintas, as well as The Northeast Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, FIVCO offices and the Ashland Community and Technical College Technology Campus. But Carpenter’s “concern” pre-dated even the road itself that connects I-64 with U.S. 23. It is arguable that his concern was the galvanizing factor that made it possible.
Carpenter said he had a map made of that area on a foamboard that showed where Larry Addington had proposed building a horse track and racetrack, and he carried it with him everywhere he went, wherever people invited him to speak.
“Anywhere someone would listen to me, I took that and showed them that this was what we needed,” Carpenter said. “We needed a road from 23 to 64 because I always told people you could get into Greenup County — you just can’t get out, and you couldn’t. You’d have to go all the way to Route 5 or go to Route 7 in South Shore.
“Then we started working on EastPark through FIVCO,” Carpenter said. He remembers his early years dealing with FIVCO (which includes Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Elliott and Lawrence Counties) with a little self-directed amusement.
“I was a little hot-headed back then,” he said of his early years. “I lost my temper and told them to call themselves 'Four-Co,' and just take Greenup County out of it,” he laughed.
Carpenter did not take Greenup County “out," and eventually they all became friends. But the point of contention was something he refused to back down from. Some members wanted to build EastPark before the road itself; but Carpenter refused, knowing that if that complex were built first, the road which would yield the most benefit to all, would never be completed.
Carpenter said he realized early on that it would be better to control his temper and work with everyone involved, because that way the issues that were important to everyone involved could be resolved better. But that realization did nothing to cool his own passions for Greenup County, and for making the Industrial Parkway a reality.
“We had a meeting scheduled with (then) Gov. Paul Patton about it,” Carpenter said. “And we were supposed to meet at what would be the Greenup end of the Industrial Parkway. Well, he came down Route 1, and I guess he got behind every log truck and every farm truck in the county coming that way. He was late getting to the meeting, and he said, ‘You all sure need a road! I agree with you now!’
“Paul Patton got us $90 million to build the Industrial Parkway with no federal government help,” Carpenter remembered. “That was the first road of its kind in Kentucky that had ever been built without federal grants — because the federal government didn’t think we needed it.”
Carpenter has been able during his time as judge-executive to accomplish a great deal without sinking the county into an extreme amount of debt.
“I knew a lot of people, and I knew how important it was to go to Frankfort,” he said. “You had to go down there and get involved.”
Carpenter was involved, giving Greenup County a voice at the state capitol and helping others have their voices heard.
In 2003, Carpenter served as the President of the County Judge-Executives Association, which helped him to gain a working relationship with even more people.
“But it wasn’t just me,” Carpenter said. “I had a lot of good help. I never did this on my own.”
In a career that has spanned over 30 years, Carpenter said that he has a lot to reflect on. Overall, he is satisfied with what he has been able to accomplish for the county but admits there have been a few things that he wished would have turned out differently and benefited the county more.
Always a champion of putting people to work, he still says that the three things Greenup needs the most are jobs, jobs and jobs. But he is still impressed by the flexibility of county residents in overcoming things such as the closure of AK Steel and Bellefonte Hospital. And he has every confidence that Greenup County can grow and thrive if it continues to work together with pride and passion.
“You have to love your county and your neighbors, and work hard to make it better,” Carpenter said. “That’s how you make it better for everyone.”
