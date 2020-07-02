A study will be focused in eastern Kentucky regarding future workers in the area.
One East Kentucky and other partners spearheaded the EKYWorks foundations study focusing on gathering information about future pipeline workers.
“The EKYWorks 2.0 workforce study will ensure we have the most current and unique data necessary for our job recruitment toolbox as the region’s economic and workforce landscape continues to shift toward the future,” said One East Kentucky president and CEO Chuck Sexton.
The EKYWorks 2.0 workforce will be updating critical quantitative data gathered during the region’s first-ever comprehensive workforce study conducted in 2016. The foundation was also spearheaded by Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, Kentucky Power, Shaping Our Appalachian Region and Ashland Alliance, and was completed by workforce solutions, target sector identification and strategic planning specialists Boyette Strategic Advisors.
They focus on identifying and analyzing key workforce data supporting coal miners and those transitioning from coal-related employment.
The information includes identifying transferable skill sets and compatible occupations that miners and those transitioning from the mining industry could easily transfer to; what potential industries are a best fit for eastern Kentucky’s post-coal economy; and what education and training programs are needed to support these new industries.
“This data is literally the most important tool we have to be able to both quantify the quality of our workforce and demonstrate the advantages of doing business in eastern Kentucky versus many other areas of the country that are facing a shortage of workers trained in the skilled trades,” said Sexton. “Our people are our single most valuable competitive advantage in recruiting new companies and jobs to eastern Kentucky.”
Employer and workforce participation in the EKYWorks 2.0 study is a critical component of the project’s success.
The data from 2016’s workforce study has been a tremendous asset in marketing the region for new industrial development and job creation opportunities like never before. EKYWorks 2.0 will include input from new and existing employers, economic development partners, secondary and post-secondary educators and students, and all levels of eastern Kentucky’s workforce.
“It is even more crucial to diversify eastern Kentucky’s economy now than ever before. Both Ashland Alliance and One East Kentucky have met with hundreds of national and international companies over the last five years to build our targeted industry project pipelines in efforts to bring new jobs to the region,” said Tim Gibbs, Ashland Alliance president and CEO.
The EKYWorks study uncovered important information not available in traditional sources of aggregate research and data statistics. Nearly 80% of employers surveyed across the region said they were either satisfied or very satisfied when asked about the region’s workforce as it applies to their business.
The majority of employers surveyed also think the cost of the workforce is on track or lower than it should be for the quality of work they are receiving.
To participate in an employer or resident survey, or for more information about the EKYWorks 2.0 workforce study, visit the project website at EKYWorks.org. For any questions about EKYWorks 2.0, contact Sexton at chuck@oneeastky.com.