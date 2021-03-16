Work starts Wednesday on a $700,000 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet project to widen the I-64 westbound off ramp (Exit 172) at Grayson so it can handle more traffic.
The project will add an extra lane to the off-ramp to provide two longer left-turn lanes and one right-turn lane onto Carol Malone Boulevard (Ky. 7/1). The extra lane will improve traffic flow by allowing more vehicles to move more quickly through the congested intersection. The added traffic capacity also will help keep vehicles from backing up onto the interstate, according to KYTC.
During construction, which is scheduled to start Wednesday, contractors will need to temporarily close the right lane of westbound I-64 approaching Exit 172 and shift all exit ramp traffic into one lane.
Motorists traveling I-64 west from the Ashland area should use caution, slow down and watch for the following traffic changes:
• Just past the rest area, all I-64 traffic will merge left into the fast lane.
• Traffic needing to use Exit 172 to Grayson will exit right in advance, just past the Little Sandy River bridge. Watch for orange “exit here” signs, then exit into the coned-off right lane of the interstate.
• All through traffic on the interstate will stay left past the Grayson exit.
Construction and traffic changes will continue day and night for the next six to seven weeks or until work is complete.
Because of heavy traffic on I-64 at the Grayson exit — as many as 22,000 cars per day, with 6,000 using the exit — motorists should reduce speeds for safety, and expect backups and delays. People commuting between Grayson and Ashland should consider using alternate routes such as U.S. 60 during construction, according to KYTC.
The project is being done under a $693,396 low-bid Transportation Cabinet contract awarded to Walker Construction and Materials LLC.