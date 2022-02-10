CANNONSBURG Work starts this month on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s $45 million upgrade of U.S. 60 west of Cannonsburg in Boyd County, with contractors to widen and add turn lanes.
The reconstruction project will transform the old, narrow, 4-mile section of U.S. 60 between the I-64 interchange at Coalton and the Ky. 180 intersection at Cannonsburg into a straighter, three-lane-style highway with two wider thru-traffic lanes, center turn lanes, right-turn lanes and paved shoulders. The project also includes replacement of three aging bridges and improvements to the Ky. 5-U.S. 60 intersection.
Once complete, the upgrade will improve safety, relieve traffic congestion and enhance regional connectivity along the heavily traveled route, which feeds 12,000 vehicles a day into downtown Ashland as well as to and from shopping centers, the local landfill and the Paul Coffey Industrial Park.
Beginning this week, contractors expect to place work zone signs.
Road construction — primarily land-clearing around the Ky. 5 and industrial park area, and underground utility relocations — will get under way next week. Contractors do not expect any lane closures on U.S. 60 until about mid-March, but motorists should watch for possible speed limit changes, construction equipment entering and leaving the highway, and intermittent flagged traffic.
Construction and traffic impacts will ramp up by summer. Lane closures, blasting schedules and other changes will be announced as work progresses over the next two years. In December, the Transportation Cabinet awarded a $45.7 million low-bid construction contract to Walker Construction & Materials LLC for the project.