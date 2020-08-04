ASHLAND Placement of a security fence where workers are fixing a slipped hillside at the Ashland Blazer High School soccer field has compelled school officials to close the track to public use until the work is done, according to buildings and grounds director Richard Oppenheimer.
The field will remain available for soccer teams to use and to play on when the season starts, Oppenheimer said.
The workers are shoring up the hillside below the track and soccer field and fencing was erected between the field and the track to provide space for equipment and ongoing work, Oppenheimer said.
The site is fenced off at the bottom of the slope but the hill is too steep to do all the work from below, Oppenheimer said.
The job includes removal and replacement of soil that has slipped, installation of a stone block retaining wall and replacement of a drainage system.
The contractor had planned to fence off a significant part of the soccer field, which would have left the entire facility unusable, but agreed with school officials they could place the fenceline between the field and the track, Oppenheimer said.
District officials concluded student athletes would be able to use the soccer field safely under adult supervision. However, the track, which typically is used by neighborhood walkers outside school hours, will be closed to public use.
The overall plan calls for stabilizing the slope, which has been slipping for several years because of a cracked storm drain and resurfacing the track, part of which had been damaged because of the slip.
The fencing will remain and closure will be in effect until the project is finished around the end of November.
Traffic may be diverted at times on Blazer Lane, the roadway that runs parallel to the bottom of the slope.
Along with the slope fix, the district is upgrading some other Blazer buildings.