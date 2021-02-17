PRESTONSBURG International award-winning illusionist Jason Bishop will perform March 5 at the Mountain Arts Center.
Bishop, one of the youngest people to compete in the Society of American Magicians World-Class competition, committed to the practice of magic when he was 15. He studied theater in college and took to the road, performing at resorts, amusement parks and in the streets.
The Jason Bishop Show tours with a dynamic illusion and magic show featuring exclusive large illusions, award-winning sleight of hand and “close-up” magic that is captured live and projected onto LCD screens for the audience to have a clear view of every detail. Bishop is the only illusionist in the United States to tour with the rare Double Levitation, Plasma illusion and Op-Art.
He has been widely seen on NBC's Today Show, during which he made his dog disappear.
His assistant, Kim Hess, performs illusions with Bishop, assists audience members and knows all the moves in the show.
The Pennsylvania native took the stage as a child, learning to twirl. She also danced and learned gymnastics. All her skills helped lead her to her job as Bishop's assistant.
The Jason Bishop Show will come to the Mountain Arts Center on March 5. Tickets are available by calling (606) 886-2623. The venue is at 50 Hal Rogers Drive in Prestonsburg.