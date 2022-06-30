ASHLAND A group of 18-year-olds are leading the charge and organizing a Women's Rights March in Ashland on July 4.
The peaceful protest is scheduled to be from noon to 4 p.m. beginning at Broadway Square and moving through Ashland. Those who wish to continue on after are welcome to stay, said organizer Sierra Hall. The protest is in response to the overturning of the landmark president of Roe v. Wade.
Hall said the group will be marching on the sidewalks and encourages women and men to come out. Approximately 900 people have already expressed interest in attending Monday.
As an 18-year-old, Hall is looking at a very different set of rights as an adult than she grew up seeing her elder women have.
"It's very important to me," said Hall. "We have came so far in getting our rights and that have literally stripped us of those like it was nothing."
Hall worries about back-alley abortions becoming the norm again.
"Nobody wants to go through their life and have to worry about not being able to access normal health care, like birth control," said Hall. "We want you to be able to have safe abortions."
Safe abortions rather than the alternative of illegal, back-alley abortions is something that hits close to home for Hall. Her great grandfather's sister died at the age of 13 from a back-alley abortion.
"It's our choice if we want to get an abortion or if we want to have access to birth control," said Hall. "It shouldn't be anybody else's choice. It's our body."
Hall encourages men to come out and support as not only women have a voice in the matter. When asked who should come out Monday, Hall said "anyone who likes their rights."
Hall said there will be security and encourages anyone who is fearful if being recognized to wear sunglasses, a mask and cover any identifiers like tattoos and bright hair.
Water is an essential and people are encouraged to bring their own and more to share. Other essentials Hall recommends are sunscreen and bandages.