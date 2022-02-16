Women, Wine, Jewels and More is returning to bring funding and opportunities to females seeking education.
The event, the brain-child of Norma Meek, benefits ACTC students. An endowment was created in 2019 when the event was first hosted with the goal of helping women pursue education by eliminating barriers financially, said Meek.
Brooke Seasor, ACTC Director of Resource Development, said there is a lower percentage of female scholarships than male scholarships. Seasor also shared that so often, there are scholarships for the technical degrees offered, and those largely go to male candidates. So the scholarships funded through the event are for women pursuing any degree at the community and technical college.
The goal is to be long-lasting for women.
“This will continue to live on, this legacy of women, long after this group are no longer involved,” said Meek.
Seasor credited Meek for the idea and work to make it happen, along with those who have supported them. But Seasor says Meek should take the bulk of the credit.
“This is all Norma’s plan,” said Seasor. “She doesn’t like to hear it, but she came to me a little over three years ago and she had this vision … and she has the resources in the sense she knows so many women on our community, and they admire and respect her so much, as they should.”
Seasor said Meek “has done so much for this community, and especially females in our community … she’s always been involved when it comes to schools and helping students.”
Meek called it a time “to celebrate being women.”
The event is a pop-in event — someone can come in for a bit, or stay the whole time.
“There’s no pressure about how long you need to stay,” said Seasor. “Girlfirends get to see girlfriends they’ve not seen in forever. It’s not a dress-up occasion in the sense that they feel like they’ve got to, you know, do all that.”
Though some do dress up and mingle with friends. Meek said it’s a time to drink a glass of wine, talk with other women about their families, jobs, everyday struggles or just say “hello.”
“It’s just fun, unique, not stressful, not having to plan a night out with your girlfriends, just a fun couple hours to have a glass of wine,” said Seasor.
April Perry and Alice Martins will perform their dance from the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center’s Dancing With Our Stars event. The duo won second place in the competition and were awarded best costumes.
The event will go beyond jewelry this year with name brand purses including Coach and Kate Spade, as well as a Travis Williams wine bottle created specifically for the event, said Meek. The jewelry includes new lines and estate pieces and heirlooms brought in by some of the women.
“They love getting to walk around and see their friends’ jewelry,” said Seasor.
Meek said the pieces go for pennies on the dollar.
Meek said the support comes from more than the women attending. Twenty-five women sponsor tables and put in the work alongside Seasor and Meek to make the event happen. Alongside the women the event has two addition categories of supporters, Gem of a Business and Jewel of a Guy.
Gem of a Business supporters give $250 and have their name in a program and on a board at ACTC, said Meek. They also receive two tickets to send a couple ladies to the event. Jewel of a Guy is given to men who give $100 to the cause, but they still can’t come to the event.
“They can’t drink the wine, they can’t eat the food; they get to support women’s causes,” said Meek. She added that most of the men are fine with that.
They do get public recognition, said Meek.
The event, which wasn’t held last year due to COVID, has raised $32,000 for women’s scholarships. Seasor said $25,000 is the base level needed to start an endowment. One or two women receive the endowment each year, however, Meek and Seasor have big hopes to expand that number significantly, and hope to do so soon through the support of the community and the event.
The cancellation of last year’s event went alongside the cancellation of many things in the last few years.
“I think they’re looking forward to seeing each other because people haven’t seen each other so very much the past two years,” said Seasor.
“They come early and they are reluctant to go home,” said Meek. “We’ll be there as long as they are there.”
The event is scheduled for two hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at The Jockey Club, but Meek said attendees should enter through the front door of Corbie. Tickets are $50. Those interested in going can call Meek at (606) 831-5707 or email as_foundation@kctcs.edu to RSVP by Feb. 22. You must be 21 or older to attend.