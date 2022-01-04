ASHLAND The third annual Women, Wine, Jewels & More event, typically in January, has been moved to Tuesday, March 1, due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
The event, which supports Ashland Community & Technical College scholarships for women, is set for March 1 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at The Jockey Club (311 17th Street) in Ashland.
Cost is $50 per person (a portion of this is tax-deductible).
There will be a jewelry silent auction.
Reservations are limited. RSVP by Feb. 22 to as_foundation@kctcs.edu or to Norma Meek at (606) 831-5707.
Sponsoring hostesses are as follows: Mayola Boykin, Sheila Fraley, Ann Perkins, Holly Canfield, Courtney Kifer, April Perry, Amanda Clark, Julie Klein, Marci Prater, Terri Branham Clark, Jane Layman, Louise Shytle, Lori Cooksey, Ashley Layman, Kerry Tague, Cheri Daniel, Kim McCann, Mae Deane Torgrimson, Brooke Elswick-Robinson, Willie McCullough, Heather Van Deren, Missy Fannin, Leslee McLeod and Robin Webb.