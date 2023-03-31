GRAYSON The 11th annual Women in the Arts event at the Grayson Gallery and Art Center will open with a free reception at 6 p.m. today.
In honor of Women’s History Month, the event features more than 100 pieces created by 35 women artists from the region; many pieces of art will be for sale.
Music will be by Karen Combs, president of the Huntington Blues Society, and the Appalachian Ladies Revue with support and sound provided by Gary Kesling’s 9 Lives Records of Ashland.
In addition to the musicians and those set to read poetry, an “open mic” portion throughout the evening will allow guests to join in the festivities on the GGAC stage to express their art. Refreshments will be provided by Catering by Sheila Marie.
Awards and announcements will be at 7 p.m., during which time three $50 awards will be presented for People’s Choice (by popular vote); the GGAC Board Choice and the Brandon Click Memorial Award (given by the late artist’s family). All work will have identification labels showing the artist’s name, the title of each piece as well as the medium and price for voting and purchase information.
The GGAC accepts credit cards, cash and checks from patrons. A portion of all sales goes to the organization for operational funding.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.