Ashland Investorettes will celebrate 60 years of stock trading with a trip to Keeneland.
The group began in 1961 with 14 charter members with the goal to learn about investment strategies and trade stocks. The Investorettes is the first women’s investment club in Ashland.
The group took the $750 collected from dues and purchased their first stocks, shares of Litton and Winn Dixie. By the end of the year, the group had purchased 28 shares and made a profit of $6.82 as a group.
The profits grew as time went on. Twenty years later, the women’s profit grew to $3,007.80. As of the early 2000s, the group's assets soared into the $400,000 range.
From keeping records by hand to learning new software as the digital age rapidly moves forward, the Investorettes continue to learn, adapt and trade.
A history of the group, compiled by Martha McGuire, listed one charter member having paid just under $7,000 and receiving a little more than $64,000 when she left the group in 2004.
McGuire recalled the day the DOW dropped 508 points. The women met in the Bank of Ashland for their normal meeting that Monday. When the historic moment happened, they jumped on the opportunity to invest, buying 100 shares each of Walmart and Pepsi.
The ladies vote on stocks, learn from presentations and attend national and international conventions. McGuire said her favorite memories are the presentations on investments that inspire her.
Members have come and gone, but the club remains vibrant. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the group has met via Zoom, but are resuming meetings at First Christian Church.
(606) 326-2652 |