MOREHEAD An Olive Hill woman accused of student loan theft made an appearance in Rowan County Circuit Court on Friday.
Tonya M. Judd, a local counselor and business owner, was indicted by a Rowan County grand jury in 2019 on charges of theft by unlawful taking, theft of identity and unlawful access to a computer.
According to previous reports, Judd allegedly collected more than $19,000 in student loans from Morehead State University by using a student's identifying information to collect the funds.
On Friday, Judd appeared alongside her attorney, Michael "Frenchie" Curtis, who said the already three-year-old case was anticipated to be postponed again due to new prosecutors and the initial investigating officer's death.
Prosecutors said they were working to contact a new investigator from the university in order to pursue the case.
Judd's next court date is Jan 20.