By Henry Culvyhouse
The Daily Independent
CATLETTSBURG A 33-year-old woman who allegedly did not notice her son jump out of the window of a moving car March 24 has been indicted by a Boyd County grand jury.
Meghan Lara, 33, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12, a class C felony punishable with between five and 10 years in prison. Lara has been held in the Boyd County Detention Center since the day of the incident.
Bond has been set at $75,000.
At about 10 minutes before 6 a.m. on March 24, Lara’s son was found wandering Ky. 716 with cuts on his face. Described as developmentally disabled, the boy was found shoeless by a Kentucky Power worker, according to Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods.
Since that day, the sheriff said the child was taken to Cabell-Huntington for treatment for non-life threatening injuries and has since been placed into the department of social services.
Court records show Lara was unaware the child was missing for two and a half hours prior to arriving at King’s Daughters Medical Center to speak with deputies.
“It was obvious that she was under the influence of something,” a deputy wrote in an arrest citation.
Based on statements made by Lara and looking over her late model Kia Soul, deputies deduced the child locks were engaged on the car and the window was down, leading them to conclude the child must have climbed out of the window and jumped, according to Woods.
Court records show Lara and another person had just come from a methadone clinic.
(606) 326-2653 |