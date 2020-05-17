DAYTON, OHIO A West Virginia woman accused of leaving her dead grandmother on ice for two years in order to collect social security checks pleaded guilty in Ohio Friday.
Media outlets in Dayton reported 46-year-old Stacie Lauhon-Wheeler, of Huntington, was then sentenced to serve 21 months in prison.
Wheeler was arrested last year in the Marcum Terrace projects in connection with a warrant issued by Dayton, Ohio, authorities. The prosecutor’s office has said Wheeler’s grandmother was found in January 2019 in a tub inside a house in Dayton. Wheeler left the tub when she moved to Huntington and kept cashing her grandmother’s checks, the prosecutor’s office said.
The coroner’s office has reported they believed the grandmother died in April 2017, according to various media reports.
On Friday, Lauhon-Wheeler pleaded guilty to all counts of indictment, which included gross abuse of a corpse and grand theft charges.