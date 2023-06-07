CANNONSBURG A woman stopped Monday night for staggering down U.S. 60 tried to wiggle her way out of charges while heading to the jail, court records show.
According to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Mary Cardinal and another person were seen on U.S. 60 near Wayne Supply at around 11:30 p.m.
The deputy stopped the two, finding they were unsteady on their feet and slurring their words, records show.
Neither had an ID, so prior to asking them for their names, he told them if they lied they would be charged, records show.
The associate came back with the correct ID, while information Cardinal provided came back as her daughter, records show.
The deputy arrested Cardinal on a charge of giving false information to police, records show. Upon running her real name, the deputy discovered she had a warrant in Boyd County, the citation states.
A search of her purse turned up meth and needles, records show.
On the way to the jail, the citation states Cardinal asked, “Is there anything I can do to get out of these charges, for real, for real?”
The deputy told her not to ask that kind of question.
“I mean is there anything I can do?” she asked again, according to court records.
The deputy told her to knock it off or she’d get charged with bribery, the citation states.
“Well, I was just saying, is there anything I can do to get out of this?” Cardinal asked for a third time, records show.
The deputy then called dispatch to make sure a female deputy jailer would take Cardinal straight into the jail as soon as he arrived, records showed.
Cardinal has been charged with public intoxication, first-offense simple possession of meth, identity theft and bribery of a public official.
She is currently being held on a $5,000 bond.