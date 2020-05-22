ASHLAND A telephone pole wasn't stopping one high woman from trying to get the car home early Thursday, according to a criminal citation.
Just after midnight Thursday, Ashland Police received reports of a 2009 Chevy Cobalt hitting a telephone pole in the area of 8th and Ferry Streets, the citation shows. After searching the area, police found the car at Eloise Street and Donna Court, near the suspect's house, according to court records.
“The vehicle had clearly been wrecked,” the arresting officer wrote in the affidavit. “The windshield was busted and the front end had moderate damage.”
The driver, 28-year-old Chelsie D. Hicks, needed help exiting the vehicle and could not stand up on her own, court records show. Hicks told police she had taken Xanax — a benzodiazepine that somewhat mimics the effects of booze — prior to driving, records show.
“I attempted to sobriety tests, but Hicks was unable to complete any,” the officer wrote.
After determining she was high, the police arrested her and took her to King's Daughters Medical Center for a blood draw, records show. Medical staff were unable to perform a draw because they couldn't find a vein, according to court records.
Hicks was booked at the Boyd County Detention Center on a first-offense DUI, first-offense failure to maintain registration and leaving the scene of an accident charges. Hicks has since posted bond, online jail records show.
