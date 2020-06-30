GREENUP An Ashland woman learned the hard way Monday morning that there are no take-backs with breaking and entering, according to court records.
Breanna N. Clevenger, 18, was accused of breaking into a Flatwoods apartment through a kitchen window and stealing a shotgun. A criminal citation shows the victim told police he believed two men were involved in the break-in. He also told police Clevenger was bringing the shotgun back, the citation states.
Police said Clevenger returned to the apartment with the shotgun and was arrested on site.
Clevenger admitted to police she had broken into the apartment and took the gun, court records show. Furthermore, she told police the victim texted her about it she agreed to bring the firearm back if he didn’t call the law, court records show.
Clevenger was charged Monday with first-degree burglary and receiving a stolen firearm. She is currently held at the Greenup County Detention Center. Bond has not been set in the case as of Monday.
